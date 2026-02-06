MPs condemn JNU action on union officials

NEW DELHI: Members of Parliament, faculty members and student leaders held a press conference condemning the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration’s decision to rusticate JNUSU office bearers , calling it an attack on campus democracy.

Lok Sabha MP Raja Ram Singh said punitive administrative actions have historically been used to silence marginalised voices, adding that JNUSU leaders were fighting for democratic and secular education.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said universities must remain spaces of dialogue and dissent and announced the issue would be raised in Parliament.