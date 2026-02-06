Over 7 lakh saplings planned across the capital under Green Action Plan 2026-27

NEW DELHI: As part of the Green Action Plan (GAP) 2026–27, the Delhi Forest Department is preparing a large-scale plantation drive across the national capital, with plans to plant and maintain over 7.19 lakh saplings across the south and west forest ranges at a cost exceeding Rs 56.46 crore.

The department has floated multiple tenders for plantation and maintenance works, including fencing of plantation sites to protect saplings.

Overall, the proposal includes plantation of 3.22 lakh trees and 3.96 lakh shrubs at various locations under the South and West forest divisions. “The focus will be on planting native species with longer life cycles to ensure better survival and long-term ecological benefits. Groundwork will begin once the bids are finalised,” an official said.

Under the South Forest Division, one key proposal involves Maidan Garhi land, where 71,000 trees and 76,000 shrubs are planned to be raised during 2026–27 at an estimated cost of Rs 10.28 crore, including fencing.

Another tender under the same division proposes plantation at Dera land, covering 55,500 trees and 60,000 shrubs, with a project cost of Rs 10.37 crore.

A separate tender covers Tughlakabad, Devli and Bhatti, where 80,000 trees and 86,500 shrubs are proposed at a cost exceeding Rs13.13 crore. Bhatti will receive the largest share.