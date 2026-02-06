The Theatre of Survival

A pandemic pause

Alkazi says that rehearsals for Barbaad had already started when the COVID-19 lockdown forced the production to stop. When theatres reopened, he decided not to go back to the play so soon. “After the pandemic, none of us wanted to see something grim,” he says. “We had lived through too much loss and silence.”

Instead, he staged a more visually rich, “upbeat” production full of music and dance based on the Mahabharata. Three or four years later, Barbaad was picked up again. Some male roles were recast, while the majority of the female actresses remained the same. Rehearsals resumed in early 2025, and the play opened at the India Habitat Centre in April.

Since then, it has been staged in Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru, receiving strong audience responses.

Ethics of staging

Despite being set in a brothel and dealing with subjects of sexual harassment, prostitution and violence, Alkazi is careful to avoid sensationalism. “I don’t believe in that kind of theatre,” he notes. “We do not rely on films or video references. The process involves extensive reading and adapting the play around the social realities and issues that surround its world.”

Throughout, Alkazi was cautious enough to stop short of the sensational. That restraint, he says, is something he and his team is known for — with the ability to engage with extremely difficult material without turning it into something titillating for the audience, even though that is a challenging balance to maintain.

However, given the intensity of the themes, coupled with the actors’ realistic performances, some scenes have also proved difficult for audiences. Alkazi recalls a performance in Gurugram where an audience member left during the interval, overwhelmed by the show.

He believes that the story of Barbaad is especially relevant in today’s time: “I think much of today’s world is still being fought over women’s bodies. Women continue to be at the receiving end of such tremendous violence.”

The play also reflects on environmental destruction, particularly the impact of mining and development on forest communities.

Performed by the Ruchika Theatre Group, Barbaad features a cast of 16 actors ranging in age from their 20s to mid-60s. Even in a time dominated by films and streaming platforms, Alkazi believes theatre remains irreplaceable.

“Theatre can never be replaced,” he says. “It has been there since the time of the Greeks, and it is still alive today, centuries later. The experience of watching live theatre — or live music or dance — can never be replaced by a film or an OTT programme. You simply cannot get that feeling, because the person on stage is living the emotion in that moment, and that emotion is being passed on directly to you.”