Three FIRs against east Delhi cafe owner for ‘dating app scam’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs against the owner of a cafe in east Delhi for allegedly overcharging customers, following multiple complaints from men who claimed they were lured to the outlet through dating applications.
The cafe, located inside a mall in the Anand Vihar area, has since been sealed, an officer said on Thursday.
According to the police, several complaints were received over the past few weeks alleging that customers were billed exorbitant amounts for food and beverages that were grossly disproportionate to menu prices or standard rates.
After preliminary verification of the allegations, three FIRs were registered against the cafe owner, leading to the closure of the establishment.
Police sources said the case appears to involve a ‘dating conspiracy’, in which women were allegedly used as decoys on popular dating platforms to target young men.
The women would initiate conversations online and persuade the men to meet them at the cafe, which functioned as a fixed meeting point for such encounters. “After meeting at the cafe, the victims were served food and drinks that were significantly overpriced.
In several cases, the final bills ran into unusually high amounts, far exceeding what the customers expected or what was indicated on the menu,” a source familiar with the investigation said.
The source further alleged that when victims objected to the inflated bills or expressed their inability to pay, they were intimidated by café staff. In a few instances, men were allegedly assaulted inside the café or in its vicinity, the source added.
Investigators believe the operation was carried out in a systematic manner, with coordination between the cafe owner, staff members and individuals acting as decoys. Police are examining call detail records, chats on dating applications and financial transactions to establish the extent of the alleged conspiracy and the role of each person involved.
An officer said that while some complainants initially managed to resolve the matter informally, written complaints were later submitted to the police, prompting formal action. “Based on these complaints, three FIRs were registered against the cafe owner, and the establishment was sealed,” the officer said.
The investigation is now focused on identifying all individuals linked to the operation.
Police also coordinating with civic authorities
Police said they are coordinating with civic authorities in connection with the case. “The matter is being pursued with the MCD to revoke the cafe’s Health Trade License. The process for cancellation has been initiated,” an officer said. They have urged citizens to exercise caution while meeting strangers via online apps