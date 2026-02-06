Two arrested for Khalistan graffiti ahead of January 26 celebrations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly linked to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for defacing public property with pro-Khalistan graffiti at two locations in the national capital ahead of Republic Day, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder, an ambulance driver in Delhi, and his associate Rohit alias Kirth.

Police said the duo allegedly acted at the behest of Canada-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is accused of orchestrating the act to disturb communal harmony and create unrest in the days leading up to January 26.

According to police, the accused were promised Rs 2 lakh to carry out the graffiti. “The accused wrote pro-Khalistan slogans at two separate locations in Delhi just before Republic Day,” a police officer said.

Investigations revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly planned from Canada, where a close associate of Pannun coordinated with the accused.

Police said the handler remained in constant touch with Baljinder and Rohit through encrypted communication platforms. During interrogation, Baljinder reportedly admitted that he was lured by the promise of money and logistical support.