Two-deck buses to connect city sites from this month

NEW DELHI: Double-decker buses are set to be launched in the capital this month as part of a plan to introduce a tourism service connecting key attractions such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the National War Memorial and Bharat Mandapam, officials said.

The service is expected to begin in February as part of efforts to offer tourists an improved sightseeing experience in the national capital.

Evening tours are also being planned, with the route largely finalised, an official said. Two double-decker buses are likely to become operational around February 20, marking the one-year anniversary of the Delhi government, the official added.

The electric bus, manufactured by Ashok Leyland and provided under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, was initially stationed at the Okhla depot under the transport department before being handed over to the tourism department.

“The tourism department now plans to operate the bus from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to popular destinations such as Bharat Mandapam, the National War Memorial, the new Parliament complex, Dilli Haat and other sites,” a senior official said.