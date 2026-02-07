ATR ordered in Gurgaon’s 32nd Milestone irregularities case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sought an action taken report from police on a plea seeking an FIR for alleged financial irregularities, cheating, and diversion of funds by the promoters of Gurgaon’s 32nd Milestone, popular for hangouts and eateries.

Judicial Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja issued notice to Delhi Police in an order passed on February 5, 2026 directing the officials to file the ATR by March 13, 2026.

A significant number of investors and employees are affected, and protests have been taking place outside the project premises, the plea claimed.

The application has also sought freezing of bank accounts and a forensic audit of the finances of the company, along with suspension of passports and issuance of Look Out Circulars against the project’s promoters. The complaint, filed through advocate Gaurav Gupta, has alleged large-scale fraud, mismanagement, diversion, and syphoning of investors’ funds.