Delhi government begins drafting bill for transport authority

NEW DELHI: In an institutional reform aimed at transforming urban mobility in the capital, the Delhi government has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive Bill for the creation of the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) along with a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF).

The proposed legislation seeks to rationalise, integrate and coordinate Delhi’s presently fragmented transport ecosystem under a single, coherent planning and governance framework. The move marks a significant milestone in the government’s vision to create a modern, efficient, people-centric and environmentally sustainable transport system for the capital.

To ensure expeditious and inclusive drafting of the proposed law, CM Rekha Gupta has constituted a high-level task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The task force has been mandated to prepare and submit the draft Bill at the earliest, reflecting the government’s sense of urgency and commitment to reform.

This decision responds to long-standing demands from urban planners, transport experts and civic stakeholders for a unified transport authority capable of synchronising planning, investment and operations across agencies.