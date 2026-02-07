Delhi government begins drafting bill for transport authority

NEW DELHI: In an institutional reform aimed at transforming urban mobility in the capital, the Delhi government has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive Bill for the creation of the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) along with a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF).
The proposed legislation seeks to rationalise, integrate and coordinate Delhi’s presently fragmented transport ecosystem under a single, coherent planning and governance framework. The move marks a significant milestone in the government’s vision to create a modern, efficient, people-centric and environmentally sustainable transport system for the capital.
To ensure expeditious and inclusive drafting of the proposed law, CM Rekha Gupta has constituted a high-level task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The task force has been mandated to prepare and submit the draft Bill at the earliest, reflecting the government’s sense of urgency and commitment to reform.
This decision responds to long-standing demands from urban planners, transport experts and civic stakeholders for a unified transport authority capable of synchronising planning, investment and operations across agencies.
Recognising that Delhi’s rapid urbanisation, rising population and mounting vehicular pressure demands systemic solutions rather than piecemeal interventions, the chief minister has taken the step by setting the legislative process in motion. The task force brings together senior officials from key departments including transport, urban development, finance, planning, public works and Delhi Police.
It also includes representatives from major civic and transport authorities such as the Delhi Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and Indian Railways.
The CM has suggested that renowned experts in urban transportation may also be co-opted to ensure that global best practices and local realities are seamlessly integrated into the proposed framework. “DUMTA will bring cohesion to Delhi’s entire urban mobility system. By placing all modes of transport like metro, buses, regional rail, within a single planning jurisdiction, we will ensure that mobility solutions are integrated, efficient and citizen-focused,” the CM said.