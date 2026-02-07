Delhi HC flags ‘lack of will’ as DCPCR remains non-functional since ’23

NEW DELHI: Despite speculations last month that the appointment of the next Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) was nearing completion, the process has once again landed in uncertainty, with the Delhi HC on Friday sharply criticizing the city government for its prolonged inaction and terming the delay a “case of lack of will.”

Hearing a petition related to the non-functioning of the DCPCR, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia pulled up the Delhi government for failing to fill the posts of chairperson and members of the statutory body since July 2023. The court observed that despite repeated assurances and multiple interventions, the appointment process remains incomplete.

The court’s remarks come after speculation within government circles suggested that the race for the chairperson’s post had narrowed down to two names senior IAS officer S B Shashank, former Secretary in the Women and Child Development Department, and O P Vyas, former Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee.