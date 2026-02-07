Delhi High Court flags vacancies of minorities’ panel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the central government to file a ‘better affidavit’ on the issue of filling up the vacancies at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), terming the one filed by the commission “absolutely bald and vague”.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the affidavit filed by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs did not say when the ministry initiated the process of appointment, details of the process, and to what extent it has progressed.

“We thus require the respondent to file a better affidavit and a timeline within which the appointments can be enforced,” the bench said, while granting two weeks to the Centre to file the affidavit. The matter will be heard on February 27.