Devesh Srivastava made DG Prisons, Anil Shukla named DG Home Guards

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava was appointed Director General (Prisons), and another officer, Anil Shukla, was appointed Director General (Home Guards) on Friday.

Srivastava is an IPS officer of AGMUT 1995 batch who is serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) at present. Meanwhile Shukla, a 1996 batch official, posted as Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). The officers have been given an additional charge to their own duties till the posting of a regular incumbent against these posts, with immediate effect, reads an official communication from the Home Department of the Government of NCT Delhi.

Anil Shukla brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served in the National Investigation Agency wing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava had served as the DGP of Mizoram who was also reassigned as the DGP of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In 2023, Shukla, took charge as the top police official of Mizoram, succeeding Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

Senior IPS officer SBK Singh retired from his position as Director General (Prisons) this month. Before being appointed as the DG (Prisons), Singh, the 1988-batch IPS officer, had additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner for three weeks in August last year.

He was holding charge of Director General (Home Guards) and later given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner by an order by the MHA on July 31.