EC member raises concern over Delhi University panel’s mechanical adoption of audits

NEW DELHI: A member of the University of Delhi’s Executive Council submitted a formal Note of Dissent objecting to the adoption of the University’s Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year 2024-25, which were taken up during an emergent online meeting of the Executive Council held on Friday.

In the dissent note, the professor raised concerns over both the procedure followed for the meeting and the contents of the financial document presented for approval.

The professor objected to the decision to convene an emergency meeting held online for deliberating on the audited accounts, describing the matter as one of significant institutional importance. The note further pointed out that the agenda and supporting documents were circulated less than 24 hours before the meeting, leaving members insufficient time to study what was described as a “bulky” financial document.

Submitting the note, Professor Mithuraj Dhusiya, executive council member, said, “This is totally unacceptable, as statutory bodies like the Executive Council of Delhi University cannot be used as a rubber stamp to table and approve important matters.”