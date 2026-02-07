EC member raises concern over Delhi University panel’s mechanical adoption of audits

NEW DELHI: A member of the University of Delhi’s Executive Council submitted a formal Note of Dissent objecting to the adoption of the University’s Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year 2024-25, which were taken up during an emergent online meeting of the Executive Council held on Friday.
In the dissent note, the professor raised concerns over both the procedure followed for the meeting and the contents of the financial document presented for approval.
The professor objected to the decision to convene an emergency meeting held online for deliberating on the audited accounts, describing the matter as one of significant institutional importance. The note further pointed out that the agenda and supporting documents were circulated less than 24 hours before the meeting, leaving members insufficient time to study what was described as a “bulky” financial document.
Submitting the note, Professor Mithuraj Dhusiya, executive council member, said, “This is totally unacceptable, as statutory bodies like the Executive Council of Delhi University cannot be used as a rubber stamp to table and approve important matters.”
The dissent also flagged alleged gaps in the data provided in the audited accounts. Specifically, it referred to the internal receipts shown for repayment of the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan, amounting to Rs 13.06 crore, noting that the document did not clearly specify what proportion of this repayment came from student fees. The professor argued that greater transparency was required, particularly in light of recurring concerns about rising student fees.
Additionally, the note highlighted a significant increase in fees collected from students during 2024-25 compared to the previous financial year. According to figures cited in the dissent, student fee collections rose by 66.88 per cent, from approximately Rs 195.56 crore in 2023-24 to about Rs 292.42 crore in 2024-25. The professor stated that the accounts did not provide a detailed breakdown explaining the reasons for this sharp increase.