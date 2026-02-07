How neglect on NCR roads keeps taking young lives

NEW DELHI: It began the same way, on two different nights, in Greater Noida and Delhi, which are barely an hour apart.

A young man finished work. He called home. He got on his vehicle. And then—nothing.

In Noida, it was Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, driving through Sector 150 on the night of January 16, slick with fog and water. In Delhi, weeks later, it was Kamal Dhayani, 25, a private bank employee, riding his motorcycle back from Rohini to Vikaspuri after a late night at work on Thursday. Both were ordinary journeys, the kind families across the NCR take for granted every night.

Both journeys ended in darkness—at the bottom of open, unattended pits.

Before leaving for the office on Thursday, Kamal told his mother that Friday would be his day off and that the family would celebrate his parents’ anniversary together. His mother waited for him all through Thursday night, unaware that by morning she would be told her son had died after falling into an open pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board and carelessly left uncovered in Janakpuri.

For his family, the night stretched endlessly. His phone rang unanswered. Messages went unread. By midnight, anxiety hardened into fear. By 12.30 am, they were at police stations and hospitals in and around Janakpuri and the Rohni-Palam route (Kamal’s last call was from the Janakpuri District Centre at 11.53 pm). He didn’t come home.

Police teams joined the search. Phone towers were tracked. Streets were scanned in the cold hours before dawn. Kamal’s brother and friends searched the night, too.

At 7.30 am, the search ended not with relief, but with a scream stuck in the throat.