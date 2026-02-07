Made in Kashmir: Rauhan Malik on his new EP Karvaan

When Rauhan Malik sings, he carries traces of his home — Kashmir — with him: in his melodies, his lyrics, and his sense of longing. Best known for the 2025 breakout hit 'Ishq', the singer is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming EP Karvaan, a project that traces his emotional and artistic journey.

Growing up in Sopore, music was central to Malik’s life. “Our prayers were in Kashmiri. We sang Kashmiri songs in school. At home, elders would sing folklores,” he recalls. Influenced by Kashmiri poets, folk traditions, and classical instruments such as the rabab and santur, he developed a deep connection with his cultural roots.

“I see a lot of potential in our land and our mother tongue. Kashmir has some of the most beautiful melodies, many of which are still unexplored. My dream has always been to take them to the world,” he tells TMS.