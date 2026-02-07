Police can’t arrest passer-by: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up Delhi police, saying that it cannot be permitted to pick up “everyone in the area” on the allegations of being part of a mob that allegedly pelted stones at the law enforcement agencies during a demolition exercise near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque recently.

Justice Prateek Jalan made the oral observation while dealing with a plea for anticipatory bail by Sajid Iqbal, accused of instigating the crowd during the incident. On being shown a video by Delhi Police, the judge asked the police to bring it with proper time stamps, showing the accused’s specific role in the unrest.

“If the video material shows he is instigating, you are right. If he is simply passing by, you are not right. If you are picking up everyone in that area, that will not be permitted,” the court said. The judge has listed the matter for further hearing next week. The court was told by the accused’s lawyer that he was not part of the mob but was simply coming back from his relative’s house when he was pushed into the mob.