Rs 11,000 crore Budget push to transform Delhi, improve civic services: Minister Harsh Malhotra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra on Friday said the Union Budget has made substantial provisions to upgrade Delhi’s infrastructure, with a focus on easing traffic congestion and improving civic services.

He said Rs 3.21 lakh crore has been allocated nationally for road transport infrastructure, with a significant share earmarked for projects impacting Delhi. Under the Delhi Decongestion Plan, Rs 24,000 crore has been set aside, including approval of a tunnel near Shivmurti for vehicles entering from Gurugram and connectivity for traffic from Katra via the airport. Corridors such as the Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Katra expressways are also progressing, he said. Malhotra said a Rs 5,000-crore signal-free corridor from AIIMS to Mahipalpur and a circular road project at Kalindi Kunj have been approved.

Three stretches — Ashram–Badarpur, Punjabi Bagh–Tikri Border and Mehrauli–Gurugram — are proposed to be converted into National Highways with underpasses.

He added that Rs 3,500 crore has been provided to clear landfill sites at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa, targeted for elimination by 2027. Delhi has received Rs 11,000 crore directly, along with Rs 950 crore as UT support, Rs 400 crore for the Chandrawal water treatment.