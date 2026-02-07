Yamuna cruise arrives from Mumbai

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government targets the launch of the Yamuna cruise this month, the vessel arrived on Friday in the city from Mumbai. The initiative is a part of efforts to boost riverfront tourism and recreation.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said, “The cruise has arrived in Delhi, and most of the work is complete. A few remaining technical tasks are underway, and it will be launched this month,” Mishra said.

“This will not be limited to a cruise service. Water sports, recreational activities and a full-fledged leisure zone are also being planned at the cruise terminal. The aim is to provide an international-style experience at affordable prices for Delhi residents,” he said. Mishra had earlier visited Mumbai to inspect the cruise, where it was under construction.

“Sometime in February, it will be launched by the chief minister,” he said.“A jetty has been prepared in Sonia Vihar with starting point in Wazirabad. One trip will last one hour with seating space for 40 people. We will give a Goa-like cruise experience in Delhi,” he had said.

Once operational, the project will see the introduction of hybrid boats designed to carry 20-30 passengers at a time. These vessels will further be equipped with bio-toilets, public announcement systems, and life jackets to ensure both safety and convenience.