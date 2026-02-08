ABVP backs sacked Left union leaders in JNU

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has raised concerns over what it described as excessive and punitive disciplinary action taken against students under the university’s Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) manual, alleging that the measures have adversely affected the academic futures of several students.

In a statement issued by its JNU unit, the ABVP on Saturday said it has opposed the CPO manual since its introduction, claiming that sustained student protests had led to the removal of the proctor and the framing of a revised manual. However, the organisation alleged that inquiries and penalties initiated under the earlier framework continue to remain in force.

According to the ABVP, more than 90 of its activists have faced proctorial inquiries and fines, while the registrations of at least 10 students were blocked. The organisation further claimed that five students were unable to complete their degrees due to ongoing disciplinary proceedings. It stated that fines amounting to Rs 4.83 lakh have been imposed on its members since February 2022.

The student group alleged that disciplinary action has been used in a “vindictive” manner, particularly against students who raised issues related to campus governance and student welfare. It claimed that some of its activists were barred from contesting Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections due to pending inquiries.

Without directly referring to the recent rustication of JNUSU office-bearers, the ABVP questioned the functioning of the university’s disciplinary mechanisms. It alleged a lack of legal expertise in inquiry committees, the imposition of disproportionate fines, and prolonged investigations that result in academic consequences such as blocked registrations and loss of semesters.