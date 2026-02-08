Delhi HC tells trial courts to record witnesses daily in Pocso cases

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has directed all trial courts in the capital to ensure that statements of witnesses in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act are recorded on a day-to-day basis till completion, to reduce the possibility of witness tampering.

Justice Girish Kathpalia issued the direction while dismissing a bail plea of a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, holding that it was not a fit case for grant of bail.

“It has been repeatedly directed across multiple judicial precedents that in trials before the Court of Sessions, the trial must be taken up on a day-to-day basis, at least so far as the witness in the box is concerned. Prolonged gaps in recording testimony create occasions for pressurising partly examined prosecution witnesses,” the judge said. He further observed that such trials should preferably be conducted continuously without unnecessary adjournments.

The court also directed that a copy of the judgment be sent to all Principal District and Sessions Judges in Delhi for circulation among courts dealing with Sessions cases, particularly Pocso matters. The judge was hearing the accused’s plea claiming the victim had not supported the prosecution.