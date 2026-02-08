Delhi Police uncover Rs 627 crore cyber fraud in multi-state ops, act on 2.5K scammers

NEW DELHI: In a two-day-long ‘Operation CyHawk 3.0’, Delhi Police conducted raids across Delhi, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala, taking action against 2,563 people. Fraud cases involving more than Rs 627 crore were unveiled. More than 5,000 police personnel were involved in the operation.

The core objective of CyHawk 3.0 is to deny cyber fraudsters the operational space, financial access and digital infrastructure required to target citizens, while simultaneously strengthening public confidence in cyber safety and law enforcement responsiveness.

The operation on February 5 and 6 marked the third major cyber-focused action within a span of four months.

During the operation, a total of 6,552 people were rounded up for questioning, 955 arrested/bound down, and 1,608 notices issued under section 35 of the BNSS, Joint Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta said. “Apart from this 299 new FIRs are registered, 262 old FIRs linked, 3,180 NCRP complaints linked, and Rs 627 core defrauded amount linked via NCRP,” he added.

Operation CyHawk 3.0 was executed through a data-driven, intelligence-rich methodology, involving analysis of cyber complaints lodged on the NCRP portal, suspicious transaction patterns and digital footprints. It also involved identification of high-risk accounts, contact numbers and facilitator networks, structured deployment of district and specialised cyber teams, and simultaneous verification and enforcement actions across multiple states, police said.

During the operation, multiple high-impact cases were detected, highlighting the scale, sophistication and interstate spread of cyber fraud networks. In one case, recovery included Rs 22 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver jewellery exceeding 1.8 kg in weight, smartphones and laptops, exposing an organised online fraud involving misuse of a fake RTO application link.