Inspector dead in swing collapse at Crafts Mela in Haryana’s Faridabad

NEW DELHI: An on-duty police inspector died and several others were injured on Saturday after a swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana’s Faridabad, an official said. The incident took place around 6 pm, he added.

According to a senior police officer, one side of the swing first broke down, prompting Inspector Jagdeesh Prasad to rush to the spot to rescue those trapped. However, moments later, the other side of the swing also gave way, causing the inspector to suffer serious injuries. He was rushed for medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

DCP Maqsood Ahmed said, “An accident took place after a swing collapsed at the mela. We are currently assessing the situation. Some people were injured and have been shifted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Two police personnel were also injured and are receiving treatment. A proper investigation will be conducted, and action will be taken against the swing operator. The exact number of injured is being ascertained.”

Authorities cordoned off the area and barricaded the site to prevent further accidents. An investigation has been launched to determine the swing malfunction cause, officials said.