Seven arrested, 48kg drugs worth Rs 50 crore seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested seven people and busted a drug trafficking network operating across five states recovering around 48kg of psychotropic substances worth over Rs 50 crore in international market, the officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the supply chain was dismantled from local distributors to interstate suppliers. The operation led to the arrest of seven accused people and the recovery of over 48 kg of Tramadol, Alprazolam, etc.

The ongoing investigation into this case began in September last year, when secret information was received regarding the movement of a significant quantity of psychotropic substance in an illegal manner. Police intercepted suspect Anirudh Rai and recovered around 2 kg of tramadol powder.

After multiple raids, the source of the psychotropic medicines meant for illegal sale, Manoj Rai, was arrested in UP. Later, Kishan Pal, Krishan Tanwar, Manoj Kumar, Parshant and Amit were also nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.