The Art Extravaganza

Showing full participation at the India Art Fair 2026, Gallery Dotwalk is back with its 3rd consecutive year at the event with seven artists.

The seven featured artists include Abdulla P.A., Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S., and Ravinder Reddy. Their works will be on view at booth number K06 at India Art Fair, at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, till February 8.

Sculptures made out of steel and other found objects like shells, twigs, leaves, insects, and a dried honeycomb fill the large space pertaining to artist Abdulla P.A. Similarly, most of the landscapes by Kerala-based artists Sudhayadas S. and Amjum Rizve are inspired by nature. In one of his acrylic paintings, Sudhayadas paints a vast, lust green foliage, under an eerie green sky. A white cloud, created with soft strokes, floats above.

After drawing significant attention with his terracotta sculptures at the fair last year, Chandrashekar Koteshwar comes with a series of bronze sculptures.

Talking about the exhibition, gallery founder Shreejith C.N. said, “Compared to our previous participation at the fair, we are excited to present three artists for the first time — Ravinder Reddy, an esteemed artist closely associated with the gallery since its inception, along with Sudhayadas S., known for his expansive landscape works, and Mehak Garg, whose poetic paintings have emerged as a strong presence within contemporary art discourse.”

“India Art Fair remains a vital platform for engaging with contemporary practices at scale, and presenting these artists together allows us to foreground quieter, process-driven narratives within a larger public and institutional framework.”

Additionally, the seven artists — joined by Sujith S.N. — are also displaying their works at ‘Drifting Through Quiet Veins’, at Gallery Dotwalk’s newly-launched space in Defence Colony, till February 28.