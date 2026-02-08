Three found dead inside car near Peeragarhi flyover in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men and a woman were found dead inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover in west Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Police said they received a PCR call reporting that some people appeared to have died inside a vehicle parked near the flyover. Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

During the inspection, the police found three people, two men and a woman, dead inside the car. Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene, and the area was cordoned off for investigation, a senior police officer said.

The victims have been identified, and no foul play has been suspected so far, police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.