500 new e-buses launched in Delhi, CM Rekha Gupta says 14,000 by 2028

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday launched 500 electric buses, taking the total electric vehicle (EV) fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to over 4,000, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

She added that the government aims to increase the total number of electric buses to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and expand the DTC fleet to 14,000 buses by 2028.

“This step will not only boost transportation and connectivity in the city but will also help reduce air pollution. These EV buses will improve air quality while meeting the transport needs of Delhi. They are air-conditioned, low-floor buses equipped with panic buttons and other modern features,” the Chief Minister said at the launch event, which was attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Gupta said that for the first time in Delhi’s history, 500 electric buses had been inducted into the public transport system at one go, making the capital the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country. She also announced the launch of a new electric bus route between Delhi and Panipat to provide safe, convenient and pollution-free travel.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government has approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for DTC. Of this, Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for payment of salaries, pensions and statutory dues of DTC employees and pensioners.

The remaining Rs 100 crore will be used for developing an advanced traffic management system and commercial EV charging infrastructure, the officials said.

“The grant reflects our commitment to the dignity and financial security of DTC employees and pensioners,” Gupta said, adding that the initiatives align with the government’s vision of a clean, technology-driven public transport system.