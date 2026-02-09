At least ten Delhi schools, Parliament receives bomb threat; security tightened

At least ten schools and the Parliament received bomb threats on Monday, triggering panic and immediate response from the security agencies.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.

"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," a DFS official was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to police, the threat message sent via email read: "Delhi will become Khalistan," reported Times of India.