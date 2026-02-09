Bus helper charred to death after vehicle catches fire in Delhi's Vikaspuri

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old bus helper was found charred to death inside the vehicle after it caught fire in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area.

Police found that Sunil Sharma, a native from Jharkhand, used to stay inside the bus at night and used incense sticks to ward off mosquitoes.

A PCR call was received on Sunday around 12.33 am that a bus standing near by fish market at drain adjoining Krishi Apartment has caught fire.

The police staff immediately responded at the spot and tried to open the bus. Two fire tenders also reached there and extinguished the fire. When they looked inside the vehicle, they found Sharma's body, a senior police officer said.

The Haryana-registered vehicle was owned by one Vijay Kumar (46). The bus, which caught fire, was operated for Uber. Kumar's other buses were also parked nearby, where helpers and drivers sleep, the officer said.

No one has expressed any suspicion about the death. A crime team conducted an inspection at the scene. The body was taken to the DDU Hospital mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted later.

The investigation so far has found no foul play in the death. Action is being taken under Section 194 of the BNSS, police added.