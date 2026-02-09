Dark minds lost in citylights

The mental health of teenagers and children is a subject screaming for the attention of society, especially after three sisters died by suicide when they jumped from a Ghaziabad high-rise. This incident came soon after a schoolboy died by suicide in the elite St Columba’s School after being allegedly scolded by his teachers.

A convenient analysis would blame such episodes on excessive use of digital devices or social media. But a more informed observation comes from sociologists, economists and political scientists, who have been noting a sharp and large-scale change in urban India.

Today’s India is markedly different from what it looked like a generation or two earlier. If there is money in it, there is also widespread inequality. If there are social media-enabled political debates, there is also political animosity within families.

The mental health of children cannot be detached from the economic, social and political lives of their parents, especially when technology takes its own toll on a young, vulnerable mind. The epidemic of mental health among the young itself needs a socio-economic diagnosis.

Family in flux

Analysts believe that the story of this momentous change begins with liberalisation. It caused two major upheavals: it made the urban family structure both complex and expensive. One major change was in the model of the family structure. Households with both parents working became far more common. At the same time, joint family safety nets gradually disappeared.

Long working hours and insecurity at workplaces have drastically increased after liberalisation. Kaustav Banerjee, an economist and professor at the B R Ambedkar University Delhi, made these observations and highlighted how these structural changes have been impacting children for a long time.