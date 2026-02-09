'Delhi will become Khalistan': Students evacuated after 10 city schools, Parliament get bomb threat mail

At least 10 schools in the national capital and the Parliament received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting a massive security response, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.
"A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway," a DFS official said.
A screenshot of the mail doing rounds on the social media read, "Delhi will become Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru." The mail also threatened of a blast in the Parliament on February 13 at 1.11 pm.
The schools included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment, Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri in South Delhi, Venkateshwar School, Rohini in North West Delhi, CM School and Bal Bharati School in Rohini, Cambridge School, New Friends Colony in South Delhi, The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar in South Delhi and DTA School, INA.
The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches. However, according to sources, no suspicious objects were found during the searches.