Development marks BJP’s first year: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday said one year of the BJP government in Delhi symbolised trust, struggle and dedication to public service rather than just a political milestone. She made the remarks while inaugurating development projects in her Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

Sharing a report card, Gupta said projects worth around Rs 250 crore had been completed or initiated in Shalimar Bagh, while large-scale works amounting to several thousand crore rupees were in progress across the city.

The Chief Minister also highlighted proposed projects such as a Rs 5,000 crore elevated road along the Munak Canal, beautification of canal banks, Chhath ghats, a modern auditorium, model schools, community halls, upgraded healthcare facilities and sports complexes.

Emphasising coordination between the Central and Delhi governments, she said infrastructure projects like flyovers, metro expansion and electric buses were steering the national capital towards a cleaner, sustainable future.

AAP alleges poll fraud

AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of celebrating “farziwada diwas” on completing one year, alleging the party won the 2025 Assembly polls through fraud and inducements, while accusing Congress of selective silence.