‘Technology or fanbase can't replace taalim or riyaaz’: Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar

"Grammar alone can't make one an artist; art is beyond technique," said Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar in an interview after the Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav held recently in the city. “Your thoughts should reflect in your art. An artist goes above the technicalities to find a greater form. If one is stuck with the grammar, he can be a teacher, not an artist,” he said.

Trained in the Gwalior, Jaipur, and Agra gharanas, Kashalkar is often described as an embodiment of all three streams of Hindustani classical music. His journey into the world of ragas began early under the guidance of his father, Nagesh Dattatreya Kashalkar.

His other gurus were Pt Rajabhau Kogje and Prof Prabhakar Rao Khardenavis; his musical vision was further refined through rigorous taalim under stalwarts of Hindustani music—Pt Ram Marathe and Pt Gajanan Rao Joshi. It is from them that Kashalkar imbibed the distinctive nuances of the three gharanas, a rare synthesis that would later become a defining feature of his music.