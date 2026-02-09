Why Delhi is falling for vinyls again

In an age where music lives inside phones, playlists, and algorithms, vinyl records offer a different kind of warmth — listening that demands patience and presence, as melodies unfold through faint crackles and soft pops. In Delhi, this analogue charm is finding new listeners, with vinyl parties, record stores, and a growing community of enthusiasts.

Samarth Kotru, co-founder of Delhi Record Store (DRS), says vinyl culture has always existed in the city, but has gained fresh momentum over the past year, especially among listeners aged 20 to 35. According to him, younger listeners are driving the trend, but older collectors remain a crucial part of the ecosystem. “We still see many people in their forties who have always been collecting,” he adds.

“It’s therefore not just about vinyl or records — it’s about the analogue culture” Kotru adds. He runs DRS with Bachitter Singh and conducts workshops across spaces such as Auro, Genre, Strangers, Dirty Good and Loco.