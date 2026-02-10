Ai Weiwei in Delhi: A dragon holding his fire

Being China’s most famous dissident artist is almost a job, and Ai Weiwei is good at it. In India for the first time, at Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), and in time for the India Art Fair, he announced before an audience during an on-stage conversation this weekend -- “I’m sorry I did it” -- to a collective gasp.

The reference was to a 1995 photo triptych, which shows him smashing a 2,000-year-old Han-dynasty urn, an act that reverberated through the global art world and made him instantly famous. It put him in the league of other global provocateurs of art such as street artist Banksy, Marina Abramović, pioneer in performance art, and Damien Hirst, known for his death-focused works.

However, in India, he was not going to be a China detractor. “I did not do it [breaking the vase] for any big cultural reason,” Wei Wei told Delhi. “But suddenly I get to know that it is being interpreted as one of my most important works. No artist is conscious of what is his important work.”

The conversation, titled ‘The Unfinished Witness’, was a typical Ai Weiwei event from start to finish—respectful introductions by the panelists, talk of his father Ai Qing, the original dissident in Mao’s China, being influenced by Tagore, which he has mentioned in press interviews, the lack of democracy in one-party China balancing it with not giving a clean chit to democracies, a discussion on his brand of political activism, and some jokiness with the audience. It seems the Ai Weiwei way of 'working the room'.

It perhaps also pleased his agent-provocateur heart, to have the evening end with an audience member’s challenge, though he did look stumped, by a rather strange question on the Israel-Palestine conflict, a conflict in which Wei Wei sides with Palestine. It is a stance that cost him the cancellation of his exhibitions in London at the end of 2023.

“If Israel gives me a bulldozer, what should I do with it? You destroyed an urn, I want to destroy something too…,” asked the audience member, who said he was doing a PhD on Weiwei’s art. “You have set up a situation that is difficult for me to answer. Everyone should come up with their own answer,” said the artist.