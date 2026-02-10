Ashok Kumar named new chief electoral officer of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday appointed Ashok Kumar, a 2006-batch AGMUT cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Kumar will replace incumbent R Alice Vaz, an IAS officer belonging to the 2005 batch.

The replacement marks a key administrative change in the capital ahead of forthcoming electoral exercises, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the city. Kumar has also been barred from holding any additional charge under the Govt of NCT of Delhi, “except that he should be designated Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat. ”

The ECI has also asked the chief secretary to republish the notification in Delhi Gazette.