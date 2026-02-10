Delhi HC flags jurisdiction issue in Rs 100-crore compensation plea over woman’s death in Nepal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked a man seeking Rs 100 crore compensation for his wife’s death during violent Gen Z protests in Nepal last year to amend his petition, questioning its jurisdiction as the incident took place abroad.

“How can we hear this since the incident took place in Nepal? How can we decide all this?” Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the petitioner’s counsel.

The counsel argued that the petition raised constitutional issues, including whether Article 21 protection extends to Indians travelling abroad and whether failure of consular protection violates that right.

Rambir Singh Gola has sought compensation, a judicial inquiry and fixation of accountability over the death of his wife, Rajesh Gola, who died during civil unrest in Nepal in September 2025 while the couple were on pilgrimage. The matter will be heard on February 26.