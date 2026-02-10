Delhi HC gives time for setting up fee panels in private schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Monday extended till February 20 the deadline fixed by the Delhi government for private schools to constitute a school-level fee regulation committee (SLFRC).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order while issuing notice to the Delhi government on petitions filed by several school associations challenging a February 1 notification that required schools to set up the committee within 10 days.

“We find that if the GNCTD does not insist on the formation of the SLFRC, no prejudice would be caused to either side or to the timeline for fixation of fees for the academic session 2026–27. Accordingly, we provide that till the next date of listing of the application for stay, i.e. February 20, those schools that have not constituted the SLFRC shall not be insisted upon to form it,” the bench said.

On February 1, the Delhi government issued a gazette notification to “smoothen” the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act.

The move came after the Supreme Court raised questions over the new fee fixation law. The notification directed every school to constitute an SLFRC within 10 days of the publication of the order.

It further stated that school managements must submit details of the proposed fee structure for the next block of three academic years, starting from 2026–27, within 14 days of forming the SLFRC. The committee would thereafter proceed to fix the fees in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Move came after top court raised questions

