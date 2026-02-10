Delhi's GB Pant hospital gets advanced medical facilities

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated advanced medical facilities at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, including a 256-slice spectral CT scanner, a cath lab, and a modern neuro intensive care unit (ICU) with an operation theatre complex.

The facilities have been made operational to strengthen specialised and critical healthcare services, she said.

Gupta said that the Delhi government is working to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services in government hospitals, ensuring that advanced medical treatment is available to all sections of society, including the ones who come from other states.

For the first time, a North Indian government hospital has installed a 256-slice spectral CT scanner. The machine will assist in the diagnosis of cancer, cardiac conditions, stroke, neurological disorders and angiography-related diseases, enabling faster and more accurate clinical assessment.

The CM said that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi to position India as a global healthcare destination, her government is committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and specialised medical services in the capital.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present on the occasion. He said that the commissioning of the CT scanner, Neuro Cath Lab and upgraded Neuro ICU would improve the capacity of GB Pant Hospital to manage neurological and diagnostic cases and help reduce waiting time for patients requiring specialised care.