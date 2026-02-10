NGT seeks reply on Yamuna bed construction

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the DDA, MCD and others on alleged unauthorised construction on the river Yamuna floodplain.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel issued notice to the DDA, MCD, as well as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on a petition filed by a Wazirabad resident, who claimed that a multi-storeyed building was being constructed in the Majnu ka Tila area on the floodplain.

The tribunal also sought details from the district magistrate concerned about the person who was undertaking the alleged construction and whether the said construction was on the floodplain of the river Yamuna.

In a February 5 order, the tribunal said there were “substantial issues” regarding compliance with environmental norms. The matter will be further heard on April 20.