Probe assault of lawyer in courtroom without pressure: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the DCP concerned to probe the alleged physical assault of a lawyer inside a courtroom on Saturday “without being pressurised”, noting that such incidents not only threaten the individual counsel practising in the court but also erode the dignity and propriety of the court proceedings.
A special bench constituted of the three most senior judges of the high court to hear the matter also directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, to submit a report into the incident after making enquiries from everybody concerned, including the presiding officer of the court where the incident allegedly took place.
“Please investigate the matter without being pressurised from any corner whatsoever so that we can unearth the truth and act upon it accordingly,” the bench said, adding that an ACP, under the direct supervision of the DCP concerned, shall conduct the investigation of the FIRs.
The bench also directed police to provide security to the victim round the clock, at least till a report is filed by the DCP and the district judge, the bench said. The security will be subject to review of the threat perception conducted after 10 days, the bench said.
Noting the seriousness of the issue, the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, earlier today remarked that “Gunda Raj” was unacceptable. The CJI then asked the lawyer to approach the HC Chief Justice.
Later in the evening, a bench consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justices V Kameswar Rao and Nitin Sambre noted the submission from the Delhi government, Delhi Police and others concerned after noting that the lawyer was beaten and heckled after bolting the courtroom.
The court also directed that the President of Tis Hazari Bar Association, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, and the DCP (North) be impleaded as party respondents, noting that the incident has “larger ramifications and consequences”.
The Delhi government standing counsel informed the bench that action was being taken. During the hearing, the Delhi Police DCP informed the bench that the enforcement agency has received complaints from both sides. “MLC is being done. We will be registering an FIR.
Based on CCTV footage, etc., if anything else needs to be done, we will do that,” the officer told the court. The bench also questioned the officer if the police were taking steps to improve the security in courts. To this, the DCP responded, “We will meet with the District Judge and see how the security can be improved.”
The court will further hear the matter on February 24.
‘Gunda Raj’ can’t be accepted, says SC
The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, in the Supreme Court earlier on Monday remarked that “Gunda Raj” was unacceptable. He said saying such incidents reflect a breakdown of the rule of law. The CJI also asked the lawyer to formally raise the issue before the High Court Chief Justice.