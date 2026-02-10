Probe assault of lawyer in courtroom without pressure: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the DCP concerned to probe the alleged physical assault of a lawyer inside a courtroom on Saturday “without being pressurised”, noting that such incidents not only threaten the individual counsel practising in the court but also erode the dignity and propriety of the court proceedings.

A special bench constituted of the three most senior judges of the high court to hear the matter also directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, to submit a report into the incident after making enquiries from everybody concerned, including the presiding officer of the court where the incident allegedly took place.

“Please investigate the matter without being pressurised from any corner whatsoever so that we can unearth the truth and act upon it accordingly,” the bench said, adding that an ACP, under the direct supervision of the DCP concerned, shall conduct the investigation of the FIRs.

The bench also directed police to provide security to the victim round the clock, at least till a report is filed by the DCP and the district judge, the bench said. The security will be subject to review of the threat perception conducted after 10 days, the bench said.

Noting the seriousness of the issue, the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, earlier today remarked that “Gunda Raj” was unacceptable. The CJI then asked the lawyer to approach the HC Chief Justice.