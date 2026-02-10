PWD steps up beautification drive in Delhi ahead of AI Summit

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department has stepped up beautification and infrastructure drives in the city ahead of the AI Impact Summit, officials said on Monday. The international summit is scheduled from February 15 to 20 to be held mainly in Bharat Mandapam.

As part of beautification and increasing greenery on roads and other areas, PWD will procure plants, including flowering and non-flowering, and a variety of shrubs, PWD officials said. Tenders for the works have been floated in this regard, they added.

According to the plan, several species of plants, including Marigold jaffri orange/yellow, Cycas revoluta, Conocarpus, Areca palm, Araucaria cookie, etc., are being procured at Rs 28,54,283, they said. Last month, the Delhi government had instructed the PWD and other civic bodies to ensure that arrangements for the international event surpass the standards set during the G20 Summit.

The action plan focuses on upkeep of roads, including fixing missing signage, filling potholes, fixing grilles, removing defacement on PWD roads and footpaths, improving and repairing central verges and removing dark spots.

Officials said that during the summit, various heads of state, foreign delegates, the leadership of prominent international organisations and AI leaders, including CEOs of top AI companies.