Student stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri

NEW DELHI: A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified attackers while he was on his way to school on Monday morning in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said.

The victim sustained a stab wound on his forehead, with the knife getting stuck in his skull, officials said. Mangolpuri police station received a PCR call in the morning reporting that a student had been stabbed near the L Block water tank.

The injured boy was immediately rushed to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been preserved for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.

“Family members said the victim’s board examinations were approaching and he had been preparing for them. He left home in the morning to go to school. Later, his friend came from the M Block side with blood all over his shirt and informed the family that their son had been stabbed,” the officer said.

Family members and local residents rushed to the hospital after receiving the information. Police have recorded the statement of the victim’s friend and initiated further investigation.

The probe s being conducted from all angles and evidence has been collected from the spot. CCTV footage is being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the attackers. Police are also questioning local residents and the victim’s acquaintances to determine whether the attack was the result of personal enmity or any other dispute.