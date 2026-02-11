All cases filed by AAP against Union govt, Delhi L-G withdrawn

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has withdrawn all cases filed by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration against the Union government, the Lieutenant Governor, and several senior bureaucrats, officials said.

After assuming office, the BJP government moved courts seeking early hearings to withdraw multiple cases related to key administrative and policy issues, which were a bone of contention between the former AAP dispensation and the Centre, the L-G’s office, as well as bureaucrats of the Delhi government.

These cases filed by the former AAP government over a period of time included the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, control over service-related matters, implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, funding for the Delhi Jal Board, appointment of lawyers in the Delhi riot cases, and the constitution of a high-level committee on Yamuna river pollution.

According to the officials, the law department of the Delhi government began the withdrawal process for these cases shortly after the BJP assumed power following the Assembly elections in February 2025 as continuing with these cases would pose legal challenges. It would have been difficult for the BJP, which governs Delhi, to pursue cases against its own government at the Centre and its appointed L-G. Additionally, persisting with the cases would have wasted government resources without producing any benefits, an officer stated.