Delhi HC orders action against SHO for hiding full testimony of star witness

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to take appropriate action against erring officials, including a station house officer (SHO), for filing a misleading status report and concealing vital material from the court in a murder case, terming it a “shocking situation”.

Justice Girish Kathpalia passed the directions while allowing the bail application of a murder accused after noting that crucial testimony of a star prosecution witness had been concealed from the court.

“I have heard counsel for the accused and the prosecutor, assisted by Inspector Imtiyaz Alam, who is neither the investigating officer nor the concerned SHO. It is not just a case of the investigating officer and the SHO being completely insensitive in assisting the prosecution, but also a shocking situation where the then SHO of PS Bawana filed an incomplete and misleading status report dated July 14, 2025,” the judge said.

“In the said status report, the SHO concealed the vital portion of the testimony of the star witness of the prosecution,” Justice added.