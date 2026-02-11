DMRC surplus crosses Rs 400 crore, recovers loss sufferred in pandemic

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted an operating surplus of Rs 412.79 crore in 2024-25, indicating a continued improvement in its financial health, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

The corporation recorded a total revenue of Rs 4,600.62 crore during the financial year, while its operating expenditure stood at Rs 4,187.83 crore, resulting in a surplus of over Rs 412 crore.

This performance marks an increase from the operating surplus of Rs 371.52 crore achieved in 2023-24. In that year, DMRC earned Rs 4,204.20 crore in revenue against operating expenses of Rs 3,832.68 crore, according to official data shared by the government.

Replying in writing to a question in the Upper House, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahi said the organisation’s financial position has shown a steady recovery over the past three years, following the severe losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022-23, the Delhi Metro reported only a marginal operating surplus of Rs 59.87 crore, with revenues of Rs 3,633.18 crore and operating expenditure of Rs 3,573.31 crore.

The minister attributed the improvement to a combination of rising ridership, better operational management and diversification of revenue sources. He noted that DMRC has adopted measures aimed at improving financial sustainability, operational efficiency and service quality, with a focus on achieving operational self-sufficiency through a balanced mix of fare and non-fare revenues.

According to Sahi, non-fare revenue now plays an important role in supporting the organisation’s finances. These streams include earnings from property business and property development, along with income generated through external projects and consultancy services undertaken by the corporation.

Such diversification, he said, has helped reduce dependence solely on ticket sales and strengthened the overall financial structure of the city metro network.