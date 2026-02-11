EWS girl students in Delhi to get Rs 1 Lakh

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure financial security and educational continuity for girls from economically weaker families, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008 after over a decade and a half.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the initiative aims to ensure that no girl child in the city is forced to discontinue her education due to financial constraints, while creating a long-term savings corpus that matures as she completes key educational milestones.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased installments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies. The accumulated amount, invested through a structured financial instrument, will grow over time and be released directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account on maturity.

The eligibility conditions under the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana have been slightly modified from the earlier Ladli Scheme. The scheme is applicable to girls born in Delhi, whose families have been residing in the city for at least three years, with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh. Benefits are limited to two surviving girl children per family. Girls may be registered under the scheme within one year of birth, or at later stages of admission to Class I, VI, IX, XI, or upon admission to a recognised graduation or diploma course.