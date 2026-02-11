EWS girl students in Delhi to get Rs 1 Lakh

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure financial security and educational continuity for girls from economically weaker families, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008 after over a decade and a half.
Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the initiative aims to ensure that no girl child in the city is forced to discontinue her education due to financial constraints, while creating a long-term savings corpus that matures as she completes key educational milestones.
Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased installments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies. The accumulated amount, invested through a structured financial instrument, will grow over time and be released directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account on maturity.
The eligibility conditions under the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana have been slightly modified from the earlier Ladli Scheme. The scheme is applicable to girls born in Delhi, whose families have been residing in the city for at least three years, with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh. Benefits are limited to two surviving girl children per family. Girls may be registered under the scheme within one year of birth, or at later stages of admission to Class I, VI, IX, XI, or upon admission to a recognised graduation or diploma course.
In addition to the provisions under Ladli scheme, the Lakhpati Bitiya scheme also covers girls pursuing graduation or professional diploma courses in government-recognised institutions anywhere in India, including universities and colleges affiliated with the UGC or other statutory bodies. Many conditions in respect of girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have been relaxed, ensuring inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries.
“This is one of the schemes of our government that is very close to my heart. This is our investment in the future of our girls and, therefore, the future of our country that lies in their able hands. As the girls cross educational milestones, we will deposit upto Rs 56,000 directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which on maturity will increase to over Rs 1 lakh along with interest. More than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts were lying unclaimed, which means that the money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time,” Gupta said.
The government has taken focused action to ensure that these funds reach their rightful beneficiaries, she said. “Earlier in 2025, 30,000 such beneficiaries were identified and an unclaimed fund of Rs 90 crore has already been disbursed to them. Now we have further identified another 41,000 beneficiaries and an amount of Rs 100 crore will be released to them soon. In total, Rs 190 crore, which rightfully belongs to these girls, is being ensured and delivered,” the CM added.