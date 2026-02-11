PM degree info being sought for effect: DU to Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Tuesday told the Delhi HC that appeals seeking disclosure of information relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational degrees were an attempt to sensationalise the issue.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a set of appeals filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh and others against an earlier ruling that set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing disclosure of the Prime Minister’s degrees.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, said there was no merit in the matter.

“This is only to sensationalise. There is nothing in the matter,” he told the court.

The court granted DU three weeks to file its objections and listed the matter for further hearing on April 27.