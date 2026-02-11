Prioritise Assembly work, attend committee meets, Delhi govt tells senior officials

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to streamline legislative oversight, the Delhi government has issued a formal directive mandating senior bureaucrats to prioritise the proceedings of the newly constituted Eighth Legislative Assembly.

The circular, issued by the general administration department, explicitly requires all administrative secretaries to attend House committee sittings and ensure the “full cooperation” of their departments through the timely submission of all requested documents and reports.

To prevent delays in governance, the order strictly stipulates that any absence must be replaced by a well-informed senior deputy only with prior approval, signalling a push for heightened accountability and seamless coordination between the executive branch and the Delhi Legislature.

It emphasises that House committees may regularly require the attendance of senior departmental officers for specialised presentations, deliberations, and the furnishing of vital information.

To maintain the highest standards of accountability, all administrative secretaries are now officially requested to attend these committee sittings personally whenever summoned by the Assembly Secretariat. This move ensures that policy-level discussions are supported by the primary decision-makers of each department.

The government called for timely submission of all documents requested by the House committees. Sources said, it marks a significant step in strengthening the coordination between administrative departments and the legislative body.