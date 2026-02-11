Property dealer found dead at home in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old property dealer was found hanging inside his residence in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Tuesday.

“The incident was reported on Monday at 6.19 pm. Police were informed about a suicide by hanging at a house (E-2) in Vasant Kunj. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and found the house locked from inside,” a senior police officer said.

In the presence of police and the Delhi Fire Service team, the door was broken open, and a man was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a plastic rope in a partially decomposed condition, the officer said.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot, after which the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital. After identification, statements of family members and neighbours were recorded, and no suspicion was raised regarding the death.

The deceased was living alone and separately from his family. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS are underway. Further investigation is underway, police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)