Rejection for Bhullar, but Naga terrorist gets early release recommendation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has rejected the plea for the premature release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, while recommending the premature release of self-styled NSCN (M) ‘lieutenant’ Hopeson Ningshen, who was convicted in connection with the abduction and killing of three Manipur government officials in the state’s Ukhrul district in February 2009.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Delhi’s Sentence Review Board (SRB), held last December.

According to a letter issued to the Director General of Prisons, Tihar, on February 5, the SRB considered 51 cases for premature release in its meeting held on December 23, 2025. Of these, 24 cases were rejected. Bhullar’s name figured among those denied early release.

Sources said, the SRB recommended premature release of Ningshen, subject to concurrence of the Central government. Besides, the SRB rejected the premature of Bhullar. He was convicted in connection with the killing of nine people and injuring of 31 in the blast in 1993. Among those who survived the attack is former Youth Congress chief M S Bitta.