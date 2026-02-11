Tempo driver killed after car hits him during repair work in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old tempo driver was killed on Tuesday morning while repairing his vehicle on the Outer Ring Road in north Delhi, police said.

A PCR call was received at 8.17 am reporting an accident near Dheerpur ITI, where a person was found lying dead at the spot, officials said.

“The local police immediately reached the spot on the Outer Ring Road, from the Burari to Wazirabad side, opposite ITI Dheerpur. Vijay, a resident of Ranhola village in Nangloi, was found with his head crushed,” an officer said. “Vijay was working as a tempo driver with a private transport company in Delhi,” the officer added.

According to police, another tempo driver, Shubham, who works with the same transport company, was present at the spot. He told police that Vijay was on his way to Seelampur early in the morning with a tempo loaded with scrap material. On the way, the rear tyre of Vijay’s tempo got punctured near the spot, following which he called Shubham for help.

“Shubham reached the spot and noticed that the tempo was parked near the central verge of the Outer Ring Road. Vijay was placing a jack from the rear side of the vehicle when a car came from behind and crushed his head, killing him on the spot,” police said.

The offending car was also found parked at the spot. The driver was identified as Deepak Grover (31).

“He failed to notice the tempo parked near the central verge, leading to the accident,” the officer said.

On Shubham’s statement, a case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered at Wazirabad police station.